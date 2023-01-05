(COLORADO) — Anyone can be a victim of human trafficking, but help is available.

If you or a loved one experience or witness what you believe to be human trafficking, a list of local, state, and national resources is available for your safety, health, and journey back to healing.

Southern Colorado Resources

Mission: Aims to end modern-day slavery in Southern Colorado through public awareness, collaboration with organizations, and connecting victims to restorative resources.

Upcoming events/meetings: You can attend monthly meetings, which are held on every second Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, which is located at 520 Communications Circle, Colorado Springs, CO 80905. The meetings are FREE and open to the public.

Contact information: Phone – (719) 491-3859 / Email – info@ht-colorado.org

Click here to visit their website.

Mission: An international NGO that fights human trafficking through prevention, restoration, and leadership development. Compass 31 aims to provide healing to those exiting commercial sexual exploitation. The nonprofit 501c3 is led by Jennisue Jessen, PhD, a human trafficking survivor, along with her husband KJ.

Upcoming events/meetings: You can invite Jessen to speak at your next event here.

Contact information: Phone – (719) 425-9933 / Email – hello@compass31.org

Click here to visit their website.

Mission: ACHT-P’s major strength is providing educational and outreach services. Serves as a single point of contact for persons seeking survivor support services in Southern Colorado, and serves Pueblo, Huerfano, and Las Animas Counties

Upcoming events/meetings: No events are currently scheduled.

Contact information: Phone – 24/7 crisis hotline (719) 281-3056 / Email -acht.pueblo@kfortega

Click here to visit their website.

State Resources

Mission: The Council was established to bring dignity and justice for survivors and to end human trafficking in Colorado. They represent agencies including legal services, victim service providers, academia, faith-based organizations, and more.

Upcoming events/meetings: No events are currently scheduled.

Contact information: Phone – CALL Colorado’s Human Trafficking Hotline at (866) 455-5075 or TEXT (720) 999-9724 between noon and midnight (mountain time).

Click here to visit their website.

Mission: Connects survivors to resources & services including case management, legal assistance, medical wellness, mental health, shelters, crisis services, and more.

Upcoming events/meetings: Here’s how to get involved.

Contact information: Phone – (303) 295-0451 / Email – info@combathumantrafficking.org

Click here to visit their website.

National Resources

Mission: Offers emergency, transitional, or long-term services to victims and survivors of human trafficking.

Upcoming events/meetings: No events are currently scheduled.

Contact information: Phone – CALL the 24/7 hotline at 1 (888) 373-7888 or TEXT “BeFree” to 233733

Click here to visit their website.

Mission: A national public awareness campaign designed to educate the public, law enforcement, and other industry partners to recognize the indicators of human trafficking, and how to appropriately respond to possible cases.

Upcoming events/meetings: You can view a list of events here.

Contact information: Phone – CALL 1 (866) 347-2423 to report suspected human trafficking to federal law enforcement.

Click here to visit their website.

Mission: Responds to sex and labor trafficking as they happen. “We use what we learn to pilot big, new ideas for slowly, carefully, finally, dismantling big, old systems that make trafficking possible.”

Upcoming events/meetings: No events are currently scheduled.

Contact information: Phone – (202) 790-6300 / Email – info@polarisproject.org

Click here to visit their website.

Learning the truth about human trafficking in Colorado is the most important thing you can do, and can be done through education on the topic, being aware of surroundings, talking with others so they are aware, and reporting suspicious behaviors or circumstances.