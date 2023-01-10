(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Tuesday, Jan. 10 the Human Trafficking Task Force of Southern Colorado is holding its monthly meeting.

For human trafficking awareness month, the meeting will feature Homeland Security investigators. The meeting is free and open to the public and will take place at 5:45 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center at 520 Communications Circle in Colorado Springs.

The Task Force said human trafficking is the fastest-growing criminal industry in the world with law enforcement saying it is happening right here in the community.

The Task Force’s goal is to end modern-day slavery in Southern Colorado by raising awareness and helping victims.