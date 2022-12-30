(COLORADO SPRINGS) — January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month, so all month long FOX21 News and Loving Living Local will be interviewing experts on the topic, helping to dispel myths, while also providing resources for the public.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the theme for Human Trafficking Prevention Month 2023, is ‘Partner to Prevent,’ highlighting the importance of human trafficking awareness and educating the public on the “role they can play in preventing and responding to human trafficking.”

“…Preventing human trafficking cannot be accomplished alone; rather, we must build partnerships across all sectors of society to improve the lives of those we serve. When we #Partner2Prevent, we can enhance our efforts to keep everyone safe from human trafficking.” U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

According to the U.S. Department of State, “there are estimated to be more than 24.9 million people — adults and children — subjected to human trafficking around the world, including in the United States.”

Colorado Resources for Human Trafficking Prevention:

National Resources for Human Trafficking Prevention:

According to the Laboratory to Combat Human Trafficking, “human trafficking is a global issue, which means it occurs in your country, state, city, and neighborhood,” stating that trafficking has been identified in several settings in Colorado including; the hospitality sector, the construction industry, and the commercial sex industry, just to name a few.

“It’s happening right now in Colorado, maybe even in your community. It’s difficult to know, because human trafficking often goes unrecognized, or it’s underreported because victims are afraid, or they don’t understand what is happening.” Colorado Human Trafficking Council

The Colorado Human Trafficking Council also provides an in-depth list of what to look for, how a trafficker operates, and how to know if someone is being trafficked. “…traffickers are criminals, violating laws and human rights. It is important for us in Colorado to clearly separate truth from myth so we can better identify, report, and prosecute this crime.”

Learning the truth about human trafficking in Colorado is the most important thing you can do, and can be done through education on the topic, being aware of surroundings, talking with others so they are aware, and reporting suspicious behaviors or circumstances.