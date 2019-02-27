Skip to content
FOX21 News Colorado
Colorado Springs
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Behind the Badge
Election
Coronavirus
The Open for Business Directory
Reopening Southern Colorado Schools
Top Stories
Pueblo Police arrest Safe Streets criminal
Top Stories
Juvenile arrested for vandalizing at least two stores in downtown Colorado Springs
Old Colorado City car show cruises on this Sunday
Video
Gov. Polis gives Monday, August 10 update on Colorado coronavirus response
Colorado man sentenced for threatening to kill New Mexico official, attorney
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Rain and Snow Totals
Weather Experiments
Sports
Denver Broncos
Japan 2020
Digital Now
Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
FOX21 Fitness & Health Fridays
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
The Mel Robbins Show
Flag Swap and Flag Facts
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Program Schedule
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Work at FOX21
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Living Local
Dunkin’ Mug Club
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Hometown Heroes
Hometown Heroes: USAFA cadets help couple down fourteener
Video
Hometown Heroes: Going for the gold
Video
Hometown Heroes: March 4th and Conquer
Video
Hometown Heroes: Soldier jumps into action after parade crash
Video
Hometown Heroes: Beyond the call of duty
Video
More Hometown Heroes Headlines
Hometown Heroes: Father saved by El Paso County Sheriff’s Detective
Video
Hometown Heroes: USAFA cadet saves truck driver after rollover
Video
Hometown Heroes honored at Colorado Springs ceremony
Bill Tutt recognized with Hometown Heroes Humanitarian Award
Video
Hometown Heroes: Friends team up to save impaled biker
Video
Hometown Heroes: Man risks his life to save others from natural gas leak
Video
Hometown Heroes: Go Team Therapy
Video
Hometown Heroes: SHIELD616
Video
Hometown Heroes: CSPD officer quietly helps family in a time of need
Video
Hometown Heroes: 7 sixth grade girls step up to help their classmate
Video