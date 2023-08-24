Former President Trump and his aides wasted no time sharing his mugshot on social media shortly after he left the Fulton County, Ga., jail to surrender, seeking to capitalize on the moment politically.

Trump posted an image of his mugshot on Truth Social with the words, “Election Interference” and “Never Surrender!”

Several of his aides separately shared the post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump linked to a fundraising website for his campaign. During previous indictments, Trump’s campaign often touted in emails and social media posts campaign paraphernalia that featured fake mugshots of Trump despite his not taken any during his three previous arrests and surrenders in separate indictments.

The former president surrendered Thursday evening on charges over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

A spokesperson for MAGA Inc., a Trump-aligned super PAC, said in a statement that Americans must unite behind the former president, who often claims his legal troubles are politically motivated.

“Tonight, he was forced to surrender at a jail and take a mugshot like a criminal, in an American city where real criminals are allowed to run free,” Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “Unbelievable. America, as we know her and love her, is on the brink of collapse.”