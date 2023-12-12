New York’s highest court ordered the state’s redistricting commission to submit a new congressional map, handing a major victory to Democrats in their fight to regain lost ground in the last election cycle and retake the House.

The tumultuous redistricting process ultimately led a court-appointed special master to draw New York’s congressional maps, a design that enabled Republicans to flip a handful of seats, after the Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) failed to reach a consensus.

The New York Court of Appeals’ ruling gives the IRC a second shot, ordering the commission to submit a new map “on the earliest possible date” but no later than Feb. 28.

“In 2014, the voters of New York amended our Constitution to provide that legislative districts be drawn by an Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC),” Chief Judge Rowan Wilson wrote in the majority opinion.

“The Constitution demands that process, not districts drawn by courts,” he continued. “Nevertheless, the IRC failed to discharge its constitutional duty. That dereliction is undisputed. The Appellate Division concluded that the IRC can be compelled to reconvene to fulfill that duty; we agree. There is no reason the Constitution should be disregarded.”

DEVELOPING