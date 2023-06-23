FILE – Central American migrants walk in the late afternoon as they leave Mexicali, Mexico, Nov. 20, 2018, on their way to Tijuana.

Investigators into the death of an 8-year-old girl in federal custody at the U.S.-Mexico border reportedly say that border patrol facilities are unsafe and lack the resources necessary to care for migrants.

Anadith Reyes Álvarez died after eight days in border patrol custody on May 17 after suffering from an extreme fever and a history of heart problems.

Department of Homeland Security investigators said in a memo this month that the facility where Álvarez and her family were held “lacked sufficient medical engagement and accountability to ensure safe, effective, humane and well-documented medical care,” according to The Washington Post.

The memo, from DHS medical officer Herbert Wolfe to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Troy Miller and seen by the Post, claims that the facility’s medical systems are poorly run and lack clear guidelines on providing proper care.

The facility where Álvarez was held had a list of doctors that was seldom used and out of date, Wolfe said.

The Border Patrol fired its own chief medical officer last week after Álvarez’s death.

DHS and the Department of Health and Human Services have come under fire from Congress for their treatment of migrants, especially children.

Álvarez, who was from Panama, contracted the flu after four days in border patrol custody. But DHS investigators found that there was little way to track patients in facilities.

“There was no documented communication between the custodial and medical personnel regarding awareness of at-risk individuals or acute medical care issues,” the memo reportedly stated.

“Clinical interactions, medical assessments, and encounters were documented inaccurately within [electronic medical records], not documented … and/or not shared with subsequent medical service providers,” it added.

Border crossings have fallen by 70 percent since May, according to Border Patrol data. Miller told the Post that the average time a minor is in custody with the agency is now under 30 hours.