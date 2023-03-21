Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, is warning that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) arresting former President Trump would “blow up our country.”

“It’s going to blow up our country and this is a bunch of B.S.” he said in a “Fox & Friends” interview.

“You’ve had the prosecutor before Bragg, [Cyrus] Vance [Jr.], look at the case and pass on it. You had the U.S. attorney in New York say I’m not going to do it federally,” Graham said, describing the lack of interest among other prosecutors in charging Trump over a $130,000 payment his one-time fixer Michael Cohen made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Graham said Bragg is under political pressure to prosecute Trump over the allegation, which surfaced publicly in 2018, because his predecessor has come under criticism from former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz, who oversaw the district attorney’s earlier investigation of Trump.

“There was an intervening cause other than Trump running,” Graham said, explaining why he thinks Bragg is now poised to bring charges against Trump.

“One of the guys in the D.A.’s office wrote a book very critical of Vance. ‘You should have prosecuted Trump, you let him off.’ And Bragg feels that pressure,” he said.

Graham also slammed Bragg as a “George Soros-backed prosecutor.” Color of Change PAC, which Soros — a frequent GOP foil — funded, backed the district attorney’s 2021 election.

“The guy is yielding to the political pressure generated by the former prosecutor,” Graham said. “This is a case without merit, in my view.

“Donald Trump will be the only person in the history of New York prosecuted under this theory,” he said.

Trump predicted over the weekend that he would be arrested on Tuesday and called on his supporters to “protest” and “take our nation back.”