Progressive presidential candidate Cornel West is leaving the Green Party to launch an independent 2024 bid.

This is the second time West has changed his party affiliation since launching his White House campaign in June.

“People are hungry for change. They want good policies over partisan politics. We need to break the grip of the duopoly and give power to the people,” West wrote Thursday on X, previously known as Twitter.

“I’m running as an Independent candidate for President of the United States to end the iron grip of the ruling class and ensure true democracy!”

West was registered with the liberal People’s Party before switching to the Green Party, a relatively more mainstream third-party choice in general elections. His status as a surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has won him respect among some segments of Democrats, who view him as a leading voice on the left to promote their policy agenda.

But he has faced criticism from moderate Democrats and some fellow progressives who warn he could help toss the November results to the GOP by mounting an insurgent bid in an already high-stakes cycle.

His move to run as an independent comes as recent polling has shown an uptick in voter interest in another option besides President Biden and former President Trump, the defacto leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties.

“We need you to be part and parcel of wrestling with this corporate duopoly,” West said in a brief view attached to his party change announcement.

