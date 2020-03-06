Summit County identifies condo in Keystone where coronavirus patient stayed

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR)– Summit County Public Health Officials announced Friday morning that the Slopeside Condominiums complex is where Colorado’s first confirmed coronavirus patient stayed.

The Slopeside Condominiums are located in Keystone, at 1211 West Keystone Road.

According to a release from Summit County officials, the unit has not been occupied by any guests since the infected person’s departure.

One cleaning worker entered the unit approximately 23 hours after the infected individual checked out. The worker’s risk of having contracting the virus is considered to be very low, according to Summit County Officials.

According to Summit County officials, the first patient is a California man in his 30s. He was visiting Summit County.

The man spent time in Italy in mid-February, Polis said. One of his travel companions during that trip tested positive for the virus.

On Feb. 29, the man flew to Denver International Airport, rented a vehicle and traveled to a condo in Keystone. He did not show symptoms at the time, Polis said.

The governor said the man was in Summit County for outdoor activities. He skied at Vail and Keystone.

The man was spending time with his fiancee and two friends. The friends are Denver residents.

The friends and fiancee are currently in quarantine.

On March 3, the man developed symptoms and went to Saint Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco.

Polis said the man was later taken via private vehicle to the Denver metro area so he could be at a lower elevation.

Officials said the man is recovering in isolation in Jefferson County, but did not provide details as to exactly where. He will remain in isolation until cleared by public health officials.

The second case is an elderly woman from Douglas County who recently traveled internationally. She is isolated at her home, “per CDC guidelines,” the CDPHE said.