Shutdown creating cleaner air for Colorado

Colorado Springs — Mother Earth is getting a breath of fresh air with less cars on the road and more people on two feet, or two wheels, air pollutants have decreased dramatically over the last two months.

“This should be our starting point. This is the air quality we should start from,” said Hannah Collazo, the State Director for Environment Colorado.

According to Colorado’s Air Pollution Control Division, air pollutants have all dropped from this time last year by 20 to even 40 percent in some cases. That includes NO2, NO, CO and SO2 emissions.

“We’ve seen traffic decrease by over 50 percent on Colorado’s roads,” said Collazo.

People are noticing the fresher air surrounding them and seeing the skyline a bit clearer.

“I feel like it’s easier to breathe. I’ve noticed that with some of my patients also,” said Wellness Warriors Healing Arts Founder Sheila Rayn.

That hazy layer is caused by chemicals that cars and power plants emit according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

“There are days where I can’t see the mountains. And those days have actually decreased. I’ve increasingly been able to see the mountains,” said Collazo.

“This was the first time I was able to look over to the left and see Pikes Peak over in Colorado Springs as well as see the Flat Irons over in Boulder. It was pretty incredible to see that there’s not that hazy film,” said Mackenzie Carmichael, a Summit County neighbor.

“We can participate in helping the world breathe a little bit better,” said Rayn.

The state’s air pollution division says while long-term data is still needed, trends across the Front Range since January continue showing a drop in air pollution.

“People getting from point A to B doesn’t have to be with a car,” Collazo said. “It can be walking, biking, taking public transportation. We’ve seen this work during COVID-19.”

These changes aren’t just being seen locally. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says satellites are observing less air pollution across the world. NOAA has launched a COVID Air Quality Study to look at how less air pollution can benefit our oceans and atmosphere.

“We have a lot of sacrifices that we’re making right now as humans but it’s not to see that mother nature and our earth is getting a breath of fresh air,” Carmichael added.