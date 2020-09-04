Safeway & Albertson’s launch drive-through flu shot clinics

A Safeway pharmacist gives a vaccine to a customer in the parking lot of a Denver Safeway recently.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Safeway stores across Colorado will host drive-through flu shot clinics this fall starting Thursday, September 10 at the North Union Blvd. store from 11:00 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Customers can simply drive up to the designated location in the parking lot, talk to a pharmacist, fill out paperwork, and receive their flu shot without ever leaving the comfort of their car. Safeway will have several “parking spots” allocated for the drive-through flu clinic.

This year the CDC is encouraging everyone 6 months and older to get the flu vaccination to reduce the risk of flu and help conserve health care resources. The Safeway drive-through clinics provide an alternative, convenient way to get immunized.

Drive-through shot clinics will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. every Thursday from Sept 10th through Oct. 1st in the parking lots at the following southern Colorado stores: