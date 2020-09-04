Safeway & Albertson’s launch drive-through flu shot clinics

Health
Posted: / Updated:

A Safeway pharmacist gives a vaccine to a customer in the parking lot of a Denver Safeway recently.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Safeway stores across Colorado will host drive-through flu shot clinics this fall starting Thursday, September 10 at the North Union Blvd. store from 11:00 a.m. – 1 p.m. 

Customers can simply drive up to the designated location in the parking lot, talk to a pharmacist, fill out paperwork, and receive their flu shot without ever leaving the comfort of their car.   Safeway will have several “parking spots” allocated for the drive-through flu clinic.  

This year the CDC is encouraging everyone 6 months and older to get the flu vaccination to reduce the risk of flu and help conserve health care resources.   The Safeway drive-through clinics provide an alternative, convenient way to get immunized.

Drive-through shot clinics will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. every Thursday from Sept 10th through Oct. 1st in the parking lots at the following southern Colorado stores:

  • Albertsons – 1601 Highway 50 West, Pueblo CO 81008
  • Safeway – 8750 N. Union Blvd., Colorado Springs 80920
  • Safeway – 6925 Mesa Ridge Parkway, Fountain CO 80817

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local