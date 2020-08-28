Restaurant Report Card: Two new outbreaks at Colorado Springs restaurants

COLORADO SPRINGS — In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, there are two new coronavirus outbreaks at Colorado Springs restaurants.

An outbreak is confirmed at Cheba Hut Toasted Subs at 3171 N Chestnut Street. According to El Paso County Public Health, four employees tested positive for the virus, resulting in an active outbreak on August 14.

Another outbreak is confirmed at Colorado Mountain Brewery at 600 South 21st Street, Suite 180. Two employees tested positive, reporting the outbreak on August 18.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, an outbreak means two or more confirmed cases in one facility within two weeks.

After an outbreak, public health assesses the facility’s current practices and gives recommendations. Then the restaurant has to implement those measures.

Finally, the facility submits a final outbreak report to the health department, once the outbreak is considered over.