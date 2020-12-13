New Year’s Resolution advice following a pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS — During this pandemic, many of us may have spent more time sitting while working from home or watching the kids.

According to Lifetime, recent studies have shown that there’s been a 32 percent reduction in physical activity this year Lifetime also shared another poll that says 53 percent of people have struggled with their mental health due to the pandemic.

So as we move forward to 2021 this time is also for reflecting on last year’s new year’s resolutions and seeing what you can do this coming year.

Now if you didn’t keep your resolution in 2020, Lifetime has a few tips for making some this year and getting back in it.

to help you keep your resolutions, this go-round set specific fitness goals, and Lifetime also recomemends some sort of accountability, like a person trainer — a workout app like Strava or group classes.

They also remind us if you’ve been a little less active than normal don’t jump in right where you left off — you might need to start slow, drop weight, and just focus on form.