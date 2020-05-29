Maroon Bells opens but reservations are needed this summer

COLORADO — You’ll be able to soak up the beautiful and one-of-a-kind views of Maroon Bells this summer, starting June 8. The natural landmark just west of Aspen is dubbed the most photographed place in Colorado. But, in keeping up with social distance guidelines during COVID-19, you’ll need a reservation to visit the Maroon Bells Scenic Area.

“A reservation system will provide efficient visitor transportation while protecting the scenic area and following guidelines to stay in-line with social distancing requirements,” according to park officials. “Reservations can be made by visiting www.aspenchamber.org starting June 2.”

Limited car access will start on June 8 and a reservation will be required for parking at Maroon Lake, West Maroon or East Maroon lots. The number of riders on a shuttle bus will be limited to 50% of capacity for the safety of bus operators and riders.

Prices will be bumping up for shuttle bus tickets to nearly double to cover the added expense of keeping buses running this year. The shuttle ticket will cost $15.95, up from $8.00 an adult. Visitors are required to use the RFTA shuttle between 8am and 5pm. When buses are not in operation, vehicles may access the parking areas with a reservation.

If you want to park at the Aspen Highlands Ski Area, it’s free for the first 30 minutes. After that, each car will have to pay $10 for up to 3 hours. Reservation requests for both the shuttle service and parking will be available to the public beginning June 2. Reservations will initially be available in rolling two-week increments.