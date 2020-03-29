‘It could kill you,’ CDPHE warns against using chloroquine phosphate as COVID-19 remedy

DENVER (KDVR) — The CDPHE tweeted on Saturday that you should not use chloroquine phosphate, or anything a health care provider does not prescribe, as a COVID-19 remedy.

ALERT:

Do not use chloroquine phosphate, or anything a health care provider does not prescribe, as a COVID-19 remedy. It could kill you. https://t.co/KOJEKsOdTm — Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (@CDPHE) March 28, 2020

The CDC released a statement saying that Chloroquine phosphate can cause serious health consequences, including death, when used without a prescription and supervision of a healthcare provider.

Chloroquine phosphate is a chemical for aquarium use that is commercially available for purchase.

They have advised clinicians and public health officials to discourage the public from misusing non-pharmaceutical chloroquine phosphate.

CDC said they have become aware of two individuals who ingested non-pharmaceutical chloroquine phosphate.

One of the individuals died shortly after they arrived to the hospital.

The second person was critically ill with severe gastrointestinal symptoms and cardiac conduction abnormalities.

The surviving individual reported that they ingested the product to prevent infection of COVID-19. The individual said they saw information on the medical use of chloroquine on television.

“CDC is also aware of unconfirmed media reports that these commercially available aquarium-use chemicals may be out of stock due to potential increased demand by the public,” the statement said.

Currently, there are no routinely available pharmaceutical products that are FDA-approved for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

The CDC says that pharmaceutical chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine sulfate are approved by the FDA to treat specific medical conditions, such as malaria, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis.