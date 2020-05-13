Doctors urge parents to continue regular checkups and vaccinations for children

COLORADO SPRINGS — Doctors at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs are asking parents to continue to bring their kids in for their regular checkups despite the fear of the coronavirus.

The hospital is asking patients coming in to wear their own masks but if they don’t have one they will provide one for them. Right now the hospital is handing out over 300 masks a day. They are asking for donations of facemasks from people in the community.

You can visit this website to find out how you can donate or you can call 719-305-7402.

The hospital is asking for in terms of style and pattern, they prefer the CDC’s “sewn cloth face covering” option with elastic ear loops and they encourage people to use kid-friendly prints.

Both adult- and child-sized coverings are needed; approximately 25 percent of their total inventory needs to fit younger children.

For additional resources and tips on sewing cloth face coverings, please visit the Colorado Mask Project.