PUEBLO, Colo — The Pueblo Health Department will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to ages children six months to five years beginning Monday, June 27, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

About nine thousand children in Pueblo County are now eligible for the shot.

This move follows the CDC’s approval of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for this younger age group.

PHD is encouraging parents and caregivers to call their doctor or the health department to schedule an appointment for their child.

PHD noted both brands of the approved vaccine will be available at the clinic.