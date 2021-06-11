Yes, your child can get the COVID-19 vaccine on top of other vaccines

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s a question on the minds of many Colorado parents: if my kid is approved for the COVID-19 vaccine, can they also receive other vaccinations at the same time?

According to experts at UCHealth, the answer is yes.

The CDC changed its guidelines allowing for the co-administration of vaccines and it’s something the American Academy of Pediatrics supports too.

“It is generally recommended if you’re going to get multiple vaccines that you sort of distribute them on different arms so that [your child is] not completely in pain the rest of the day. But yeah, you can get a COVID shot, a flu shot – whatever they need – you can get them all at the same time,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, Senior Medical Director of Infection Prevention & Control at UCHealth.

As things currently stand, children 12 and over are eligible to receive the vaccine here in Colorado.

According to CDC data, since the pandemic started over 1.5 million adolescents between the ages of 12-17 years old have been diagnosed with COVID-19; more than 13,000 have been hospitalized.

In fact, when you look at the current data in our state: age groups contracting the virus have shifted.

It’s not the over 70 crowd getting infected as frequently, rather we’re seeing higher rates of 12-15 year olds.

Since many of these kids also need to get shots for things like Chickenpox, DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis)and Measles before heading back to school, experts want you to know lumping in the COVID-19 vaccine won’t impact any other vaccines’ effectiveness.

The good news for kids: many other vaccinations are now compiled into one shot.

“The nice thing is that there’s actually combinations of them. So now they don’t have to get individual shots like Measles, Mumps, Chicken Pox, so you’re getting them all at once. So you can just get your shot right then and there — which is nice for them,” said Dr. Barron.

While children ages 12 and older are currently eligible to get vaccinated, Dr. Barron says around August or September they’re anticipating kids between the ages of 5 and 11 will be eligible too.