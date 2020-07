Wyoming base reinstates health measures as virus cases rise

FILE – This May 24, 2108, file photo shows the entrance to F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyo. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver, File)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A resurgence of coronavirus in Wyoming has prompted a U.S. Air Force base to reinstate health protection measures and limit access to watch a Fourth of July fireworks show.

F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne boosted its public health risk level Wednesday after a month at a lower level.

F.E. Warren oversees Minuteman nuclear missiles in Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska.

The higher public-health level requires base personnel to limit in-person meetings and other gatherings. Veterans and retirees from the community won’t be allowed on base like usual to watch the city’s annual fireworks display Saturday night.