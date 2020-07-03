Wyoming base reinstates health measures as virus cases rise

Coronavirus

by: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide

Posted: / Updated:
FILE - This May 24, 2108, file photo shows the entrance to F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyo. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver, File)

FILE – This May 24, 2108, file photo shows the entrance to F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyo. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver, File)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A resurgence of coronavirus in Wyoming has prompted a U.S. Air Force base to reinstate health protection measures and limit access to watch a Fourth of July fireworks show.

F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne boosted its public health risk level Wednesday after a month at a lower level.

F.E. Warren oversees Minuteman nuclear missiles in Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska.

The higher public-health level requires base personnel to limit in-person meetings and other gatherings. Veterans and retirees from the community won’t be allowed on base like usual to watch the city’s annual fireworks display Saturday night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

>> Follow FOX21’s coverage on the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado for the latest information

Latest Local Stories

More Local