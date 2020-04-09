Wounded Warrior Project commits $10 million to veterans impacted by pandemic

The Wounded Warrior Project is committing $10 million to help meet the immediate needs of veterans who are in financial crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Right now, the organization is reaching out to all of its registered warriors to identify those who are in immediate need of assistance with food or shelter. Warriors who qualify will be given $1,000 per household to help pay for groceries, utilities, rent or mortgage payments, and other essential expenses.

“We know we are not going to be able to give every warrior financial assistance,” the organization said in a statement. “Our goal is to do as much good as we can with the $10 million for those with the greatest need. If we can double the $10 million with the help of corporate partners and foundations, we can extend this aid. Additionally, if we are unable to provide direct financial aid, warriors can and should take advantage of the free Wounded Warrior Project programs focused on improving their mental, physical, and financial health.”

Organizations interested in contributing to the fund should contact WWPCovidRelief@woundedwarriorproject.org.