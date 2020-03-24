Words of encouragement written in chalk outside children’s hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The team at Children’s Hospital Colorado is thanking the community after someone wrote words of encouragement on the sidewalks outside of the hospital.

The messages were written on the sidewalk leading to the employee entrance of the hospital in northern Colorado Springs, as well as at Children’s Colorado Briargate Specialty Care.

Photo courtesy Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

The chalk messages include “THANK YOU!,” “You are appreciated,” and “Thank You to all Health Providers!”

Photo courtesy Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

“Our teams are so appreciative of the outpouring of support we are receiving from the community during this time, and we send our thanks,” a hospital spokeswoman said.