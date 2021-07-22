Woodland Park School District releases COVID-19 mask policy for 2021-22 school year

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The Woodland Park School District Re-2 will be ending the use of masks in response to Gov. Jared Polis’s decision on July 8, 2021 to end the remaining health emergency executive orders that have guided the state since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will be closely monitoring COVID-19 case rates and any increases in cases from Variants,” said Dr. Mathew Neal, Superintendent, Woodland Park School District Re-2. “Should a need arise to close a particular class or school we will consult with the Teller County Public Health Department to assess and make the appropriate action.”

“We are advising all of our employees to become vaccinated, however, doing so will remain an individual choice,” Neal said. “Families may choose to vaccinate their school-age child(ren), but the District will not require COVID vaccinations to attend class or student activities.”

Also, District officials are informing parents that if their student(s) become ill with COVID-19 to keep them home, promptly notify the school and District offices and adhere to Teller County Public Health procedures and directions found in the District Policy, “JLCC-Communicable/Infectious Diseases”.

The District’s efforts during the 2020-21 school year were to keep students in school and those efforts paid off with Re-2 schools being open more consistently and providing more education days than other schools in the region.

At this time the District is monitoring any changes from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and will update the current guidance accordingly.