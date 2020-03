WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — A surge hospital has been built in Woodland Park to help Teller County prepare for the coronavirus pandemic.

The facility is behind the Loaf ‘N Jug at Highway 24 and Highway 67.

Teller County leaders will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to provide more information about the temporary hospital. Watch it live on this page.

As of Sunday afternoon, eight people in Teller County have tested positive for the virus. One person in the county has died.