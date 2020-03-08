Woman who visited Colorado tested positive for COVID-19, no new cases in state

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said they are aware of a confirmed COVID-19 case in Australia with ties to the Aspen community.

One woman in her 20s who was visiting Aspen returned home to Australia earlier this week, where she tested positive for COVID-19, according to CDPHE.

State health officials say the woman had contact with Aspen residents and visitors at social gatherings; some of the people who had contact with the woman have reported experiencing respiratory symptoms.

From 5 p.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday, the state completed tests on 39 specimens that fit the criteria to be tested, and the CDPHE said Sunday no new positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in the state lab in Colorado.

