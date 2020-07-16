Wireless emergency alerts scheduled for Friday morning to announce mask order

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A wireless emergency alert (WEA) will be issued to all mobile devices on July 17 at 9 A.M. in the State of Colorado announcing the Statewide mandatory mask order.

The alert will read, “A statewide mandatory mask order is now in effect for Colorado. COVID19.colorado.gov.” The mandatory Statewide mask order goes into effect at midnight on July 16, 2020, and is in effect for 30 days.

Governor Jared Polis signed Executive Order D 2020 138 requiring people in Colorado and all individuals 11 years and older to wear a face covering over their noses and mouths:

When entering or moving within any public indoor space.

While using or waiting to use public (buses, light-rail) or non-personal (taxis, car services, ride-shares) transportation services.

WEAs will be issued at the State borders and Denver International Airport to ensure that all individuals entering the State are aware of the mandatory mask mandate. These alerts are scheduled to occur through Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Additional details on the mask order are posted on the State’s website.