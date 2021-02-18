Winter weather causes delays in COVID-19 vaccine shipments

COLORADO — This week’s winter weather caused shipment delays in COVID-19 vaccines to Colorado, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

During a virtual conference on Thursday, the agency said more than 130,000 vaccines were expected to arrive on Tuesday through Thursday.

“Unfortunately the weather not only prevented planes from getting off the ground earlier in the week, but it prevented workforce from getting access in Tennessee, dry ice in Kentucky and vaccine production in Michigan,” said Kate McIntire , State Vaccine Task Force.

CDHPE is said ‘big efforts’ were made Wednesday to get back up to speed and they expect the vaccines to arrive in the next coming days. In addition they are working with agencies across the state to troubleshoot any problems caused by the delays.

Despite the delays, Colorado continues to see a downward trend in reported COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

As of Thursday, 425 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19, a significant difference compared to the state’s peak seen in December where more than 18,000 people were hospitalized.

CDHPE says the state continues to be on the forefront of vaccine distribution, so far the state has administered 1 Million COVID-19 vaccines.

To watch the full press conference click on this link.