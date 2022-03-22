WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that she has tested positive again for COVID-19 and will not accompany President Joe Biden to Europe for meetings on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Psaki tweeted that she took a PCR test Tuesday morning in preparation for Wednesday’s trip and it came back positive.

“I had two socially-distanced meetings with the President yesterday, and he is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance,” Psaki tweeted. “I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency.”

Psaki added that President Biden tested negative Tuesday after taking a PCR test.

She said she will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and no longer accompany Biden to Belgium and Poland.

Psaki, who says she has only experienced mild symptoms, said she plans to work from home and return to work in person after isolating for five days and testing negative.

This is the second time Psaki has had COVID-19. She also tested positive at the end of October, 2021.

This is a developing story; the Associated Press contributed to this report.