Where to get monoclonal antibody treatment in Colorado

Monoclonal antibody therapy can reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 and hospitalization, health experts say.

DENVER (KDVR) — The state continues to urge Coloradans to consider monoclonal antibody therapy if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 and are at high risk for severe illness from the disease.

The treatment is not a preventative measure like the COVID-19 vaccine and booster, but it can help reduce the severity of symptoms, health experts say.

What is monoclonal antibody therapy?

Monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy is an injection of lab-made COVID-19 antibodies to help the body fight off the infection.

Health officials in the state have said the therapy, when administered in the first few days of the illness, can reduce the likelihood of hospitalization from COVID-19 by 70-80%.

The treatments are administered two ways. One way is intravenously (IV), which requires a single infusion administered over an hour or less, according to CDPHE. They can also be administered subcutaneously (SQ), which involves four injections. Either treatment is followed by one hour of monitoring.

Who’s eligible for monoclonal antibody treatment?

The treatment is available for people:

who have tested positive for COVID-19,

who have symptoms that started in the last 10 days,

who are not in the hospital

and who are at high risk for developing severe COVID-19.

According to the CDPHE, the high-risk factors may include, but are not limited to, the following:

Older age (≥65 years of age).

Obesity or being overweight (adults with BMI >25 kg/m2, or if age 12-17, have BMI ≥85th percentile for their age and gender based on CDC growth charts).

Pregnancy.

Chronic kidney disease.

Diabetes.

Immunosuppressive disease or immunosuppressive treatment.

Cardiovascular disease (including congenital heart disease) or hypertension.

Chronic lung diseases (for example, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma [moderate-to-severe], interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis and pulmonary hypertension).

Sickle cell disease.

Neurodevelopmental disorders (for example, cerebral palsy) or other conditions that confer medical complexity (for example, genetic or metabolic syndromes and severe congenital anomalies).

Having a medical-related technological dependence (for example, tracheostomy, gastrostomy, or positive pressure ventilation [not related to COVID-19]).

Monoclonal antibody locations in Colorado

Coloradans can make their own appointment for monoclonal antibody therapy at any state-led site. A prescription is not required, because an on-site provider will determine eligibility.

Monoclonal antibody therapy buses

Colorado operates monoclonal antibody therapy buses throughout the state. Find a center near you at this link.

Front Range monoclonal antibody therapy facilities

The state also operates three sites at facilities along the Front Range. Although the sites are Kaiser Permanente facilities, anyone who qualifies for the treatment will be able to receive whether insured by Kaiser Permanente or not, according to the state. Here are their locations:

Denver Treatment type: Subcutaneous monoclonal antibody treatments Location: Kaiser Permanente Regional Office, 10350 E. Dakota Ave., Denver When: Seven days a week Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Metro Denver Treatment type: IV monoclonal antibody treatments Location: Lone Tree Medical Offices, 10240 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree When: Saturday and Sunday only (site will be closed Saturday, Dec. 18) Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Southern Colorado Treatment type: Subcutaneous monoclonal antibody treatments Location: Parkside Medical Offices, 215 S. Parkside Dr., Colorado Springs When: Saturday and Sunday only Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Find monoclonal antibody therapy in Colorado

Here are other ways to find monoclonal antibody treatments in Colorado.

Find a clinic near you

Colorado offers monoclonal antibody therapy at mobile clinics throughout the state. Here’s how to find a clinic near your:

Visit COMassVax.org.

For the question “Which service(s) are you seeking?” select “screening.”

Type in your zip code for the closest locations to return first.

Once you find a desired location with available appointments, click “Sign Up for Testing” and enter your information as prompted.

Talk with your doctor or healthcare provider

If you’re eligible, your healthcare provider can write a prescription for you and help you find a place to get treatment.

You can also reach out to a provider offering the treatment in Colorado. Find monoclonal antibody treatment providers in Colorado at the following websites:

Call the state COVID-19 hotline

You can also call the Colorado COVID-19 hotline at 1-877-CO VAX VO (1-877-268-2926) for help making an appointment.

The hotline is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. MT and on Saturday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT. The call center will be closed for the holidays on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.