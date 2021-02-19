What is level blue on Colorado’s COVID-19 dial? Here’s what you need to know

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 restrictions continue to be eased across Colorado. Many counties are being moved into Level Blue on the state’s COVID-19 dial.

What changes happen in Level Blue?

Use Caution

High Risk Populations: Eligible for worker benefits and mandatory prioritization for remote work

Variances Eligible for both outdoor and indoor site-specific variances if approved by LPHA



Personal Gathering Size Up to 10 from no more than 2 households

Childcare Open

P-12 Schools In-person

Higher Education In person

Restaurants- Indoors 50% capacity or 175 people or up to 225 with a calculator

Restaurants- Outdoors 6 feet between parties, per local zoning

Last Call 12 a.m. on premises

Non-critical manufacturing 50% capacity or 175 people

Offices 50% capacity

Bars Closed

Gyms/Fitness 50% capacity or 175 people

Group Sports/Camps 50 person capacity per activity

Critical and Non-Critical Retail 50% capacity

Personal Services 50% capacity or 50 people

Limited Health Care Settings 50% capacity or 50 people

Indoors unseated events and entertainment 50% capacity or 175 people

Indoors seated events and entertainment 50% capacity or 225 people with 6 feet spacing in between groups

Outdoors unseated events and entertainment 50% capacity or 250 people

Outdoors seated events and entertainment 50% capacity or 250 people

Outdoor guided services 50% capacity or 25 people



CDPHE says that when capacity limits are expressed as both a percentage of posted capacity and a total number of people, use whichever number is fewer.

Some counties have applied for or been approved for the Five Star Program in Colorado.

Five Star approval allows businesses to operate under less strict restrictions if they take additional measures to help protect staff and customers from COVID-19 and pass an inspection.