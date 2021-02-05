What are the rules for Level Yellow on Colorado’s COVID-19 dial?

DENVER (KDVR) — Earlier this week, many counties in Colorado were moved from Level Red to Level Orange on the COVID-19 dial framework following a steady decline in COVID-19 cases.

As continue to go down, some counties will get Five Star approval to move to Level Yellow.

In November, many counties were moved into Level Red and Level Purple was added to help avoid another shutdown for parts of the state.

So, what does it mean if your county is moved to a “Level Yellow”? Here are the rules, according to CDPHE.

Level Yellow

Advised to stay at home

High Risk Populations: Eligible for worker benefits and mandatory prioritization for remote work

Variances Eligible for outdoor site-specific variance if approved by LPHA



Personal Gathering Size Up to 10 from no more than 2 households

Childcare Open

P-12 Schools In-person suggested

Higher Education In person, hybrid or remote as appropriate

Restaurants- Indoors 50% capacity or up to 150 people with a calculator

Restaurants- Outdoors 6 feet between parties, per local zoning

Last Call 11 p.m. on premises

Non-critical manufacturing 50% capacity or 50 people or up to 100 people with a calculator

Offices 50% capacity, remote work is strongly encouraged

Bars Closed

Gyms/Fitness 25% capacity, 50 people

Group Sports/Camps 25% capacity per activity

Critical and Non-Critical Retail 50% capacity

Personal Services 50% capacity or 50 people

Limited Health Care Settings 50% capacity or 50 people

Indoors unseated events and entertainment 25% capacity or 50 person capacity with calculator

Indoors seated events and entertainment 50% capacity or 100 people

Outdoors unseated events and entertainment 50% capacity or 100 people

Outdoors seated events and entertainment 50% capacity or 175 people

Outdoor guided services 50% capacity or 10 people



CDPHE says that when capacity limits are expressed as both a percentage of posted capacity and a total number of people, use whichever number is fewer.

Some counties have applied for or been approved for the Five Star Program in Colorado.

Five Star approval allows businesses to operate under less strict restrictions if they take additional measures to help protect staff and customers from COVID-19 and pass an inspection.

Once approved, businesses can operate under the restriction level one lower than their county’s on the state’s COVID-19 dial. For example, approved businesses in Level Red counties could operate under Level Orange restrictions.