What are the rules for Level Red on Colorado’s COVID-19 dial?

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced Tuesday that the state will adjust its COVID-19 dial framework starting Friday to avoid a Stay-at-Home order for at least fifteen counties due to rapidly increasing cases of COVID-19.
On the original COVID-19 dial, “Level Red” meant a Stay-at-Home order. “Level Red” in the new dial framework means severe risk. The newly added “Purple Level” is now the highest level in the dial framework, extreme risk, and a Stay-at-Home.
Here’s a look at the new dial from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
So, what does it mean if your county is moved to a “Level Red”? Here are the rules, according to CDPHE.
Level Red:
- High-Risk Population:
- Stay at Home
- Eligible for worker benefits and mandatory prioritization for remote work
- Variances:
- Not eligible
- current variances reevaluated
- Personal Gathering size:
- none
- Childcare:
- open
- P-12 schools:
- P-5 in person suggested, or hybrid or remote as appropriate
- Middle school in-person, hybrid, or remote suggested
- High school hybrid or remote suggested
- Higher Education:
- Remote suggested, limited in-person when necessary
- Places of Worship & Life Rites and Indoor unseated functions:
- 25%, 50 (with calculator)
- Places of Worship & Life Rites Indoor seated functions:
- 25%, 50 person cap
- Places of Worship & Life Rites Outdoors:
- 6ft between parties outdoors, per local zoning
- Restaurants:
- Indoor dining closed. Take out, curbside, delivery, or to go, outdoor/open-air with only groups of own household is open
- Last Call:
- 8 p.m. (on-premise)
- Non-Critical Manufacturing:
- 25%, 50
- Offices:
- 10%, Remote work is strongly encouraged
- Bars:
- Closed
- Gyms/Fitness:
- 10%, 10 indoors per room, or outdoors in groups less than 10. Reservations required
- Group sports/camps:
- Virtual, or outdoors in groups less than 10
- Critical/Non-Critical Retail:
- 50% with increased curbside pick up and delivery. Dedicated senior and at-risk hours encouraged
- Personal Services:
- 25%, 25
- Limited Healthcare Settings:
- 25%, 25
- Indoor unseated events:
- Closed
- Indoor seated events and entertainment:
- Closed
- Outdoor unseated events and entertainment:
- 25%, 75 people (with calculator), attended only with members of your own household and 6ft spacing between groups
- Outdoor seated events and entertainment:
- 25%, 75 people (6ft distancing between parties), attended only with members of your own household and 6ft spacing
- Outdoor guided services and entertainment:
- 25%, 10