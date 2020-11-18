What are the rules for Level Red on Colorado’s COVID-19 dial?

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced Tuesday that the state will adjust its COVID-19 dial framework starting Friday to avoid a Stay-at-Home order for at least fifteen counties due to rapidly increasing cases of COVID-19.

On the original COVID-19 dial, “Level Red” meant a Stay-at-Home order. “Level Red” in the new dial framework means severe risk. The newly added “Purple Level” is now the highest level in the dial framework, extreme risk, and a Stay-at-Home.

Here’s a look at the new dial from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:

The new six-color dial goes into effect Friday. / Courtesy Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment
So, what does it mean if your county is moved to a “Level Red”? Here are the rules, according to CDPHE.

Level Red:

  • High-Risk Population:
    • Stay at Home
    • Eligible for worker benefits and mandatory prioritization for remote work 
  • Variances:
    • Not eligible
    • current variances reevaluated
  • Personal Gathering size:
    • none
  • Childcare:
    • open
  • P-12 schools:
    • P-5 in person suggested, or hybrid or remote as appropriate
    • Middle school in-person, hybrid,  or remote suggested
    • High school hybrid or remote suggested
  • Higher Education:
    • Remote suggested, limited in-person when necessary
  • Places of Worship & Life Rites and Indoor unseated functions:
    • 25%, 50 (with calculator)
  • Places of Worship & Life Rites Indoor seated functions:
    • 25%, 50 person cap
  • Places of Worship & Life Rites Outdoors:
    • 6ft between parties outdoors, per local zoning
  • Restaurants:
    • Indoor dining closed. Take out, curbside, delivery, or to go, outdoor/open-air with only groups of own household is open
  • Last Call:
    • 8 p.m. (on-premise)
  • Non-Critical Manufacturing:
    • 25%, 50
  • Offices:
    • 10%, Remote work is strongly encouraged
  • Bars:
    • Closed
  • Gyms/Fitness:
    • 10%, 10 indoors per room, or outdoors in groups less than 10. Reservations required
  • Group sports/camps:
    • Virtual, or outdoors in groups less than 10
  • Critical/Non-Critical Retail:
    • 50% with increased curbside pick up and delivery. Dedicated senior and at-risk hours encouraged
  • Personal Services:
    • 25%, 25
  • Limited Healthcare Settings:
    • 25%, 25
  • Indoor unseated events:
    • Closed
  • Indoor seated events and entertainment:
    • Closed
  • Outdoor unseated events and entertainment:
    • 25%, 75 people (with calculator), attended only with members of your own household and 6ft spacing between groups
  • Outdoor seated events and entertainment:
    • 25%, 75 people (6ft distancing between parties), attended only with members of your own household and 6ft spacing
  • Outdoor guided services and entertainment:
    • 25%, 10
What are the rules for the other levels? Download here:Download

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

