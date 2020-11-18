What are the rules for Level Red on Colorado’s COVID-19 dial?

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced Tuesday that the state will adjust its COVID-19 dial framework starting Friday to avoid a Stay-at-Home order for at least fifteen counties due to rapidly increasing cases of COVID-19.

On the original COVID-19 dial, “Level Red” meant a Stay-at-Home order. “Level Red” in the new dial framework means severe risk. The newly added “Purple Level” is now the highest level in the dial framework, extreme risk, and a Stay-at-Home.

Here’s a look at the new dial from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:

The new six-color dial goes into effect Friday. / Courtesy Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

So, what does it mean if your county is moved to a “Level Red”? Here are the rules, according to CDPHE.

Level Red: