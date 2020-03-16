WATCH: Update on Coronavirus cases and the state’s response

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis and public health and safety officials are providing an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 Monday afternoon in a press conference at the State Capitol.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed 29 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Colorado, based on overnight test results reported through 3 p.m. Monday. This brings the state’s total to 160 cases.

The state can confirm completed test results on about 1,216 people by the state lab since testing started on February 28. Private labs are required to report positive test results to the state. Private labs are not required to report negative test results to the state, so we are not reporting total testing numbers for the state.

The CDPHE says that closing schools is a powerful way to slow the spread of COVID-19. By closing schools, the CDPHE says, it can protect people at higher risk from getting very sick and dying. Although children are thought to be at lower risk for severe disease from COVID-19, they are still able to spread it to others.