Pueblo County update on COVID-19

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

PUEBLO COUNTY — A group of Pueblo County leadership, including Pueblo Public Health Director, Randy Evetts, Pueblo County Commissioner, Chris Wiseman, and Pueblo County Sheriff, Kirk Taylor, addressed the public on their plans responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pueblo County Commissioner Chairman Garrison Ortiz said Tuesday, “Currently we are discussing our options as a group, but Pueblo leaders have no enacted stay-at-home orders at this time. We will base our decision on data or lack of action by Pueblo residents, and we are calling our community to act.”

During a press conference on Wednesday, Pueblo County leaders said, with only three confirmed coronavirus cases in the area, they do not feel a stay-at-home order, similiar to orders recently enacted in Denver and Boulder Counties, is necessary at this time.

According to Evetts, test results are being processed within about seven days. Based on trends in other communities, he said, more positive results are likely, as that processing continues.

Public Health reminded the community, regardless of confirmation, there “very well could be more cases in Pueblo that never get sick enough to go to the hospital and get tested.” Meaning the number of confirmed positives is not necessarily a complete picture of COVID-19 in the community.

Sheriff Taylor said “the entire judicial system” is working to ensure safety in the courts and the county jail. “First and foremost, from a law enforcement standpoint, we have to consider public safety,” he said.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health says residents can find COVID-19 information by visiting this website, calling CO HELP at 1-877-462-2911 or emailing cohelp@rmdc.org.

A Pueblo COVID-19 Hotline is also available at 719-583-4444.