Watch: First COVID vaccines arrive in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis was on hand as the first shipment of coronavirus vaccines arrived in Colorado Monday morning. / Still from video courtesy Governor Jared Polis

DENVER – Colorado received its first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.

Gov. Jared Polis was at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment State Lab to personally monitor the first vaccines being delivered.

“The beginning of the end of the pandemic is in sight,” Gov. Polis said as the vaccine shipment arrived.

The first doses of the vaccine will be administered to healthcare workers at around 2 p.m. Monday. Healthcare workers at UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs and Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins will be receiving the first shots.

Polis will be in attendance as the first vaccines are administered in Fort Collins.

UCHealth said about 20 healthcare workers, from nurses and respiratory therapists to environmental services technicians, emergency department staff and critical care physicians, will receive the vaccine Monday in Colorado Springs.

Colorado is set to receive 46,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the first shipment. Next week, the state will receive 95,600 doses of Moderna’s vaccine, provided that vaccine also receives emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.