Watch: Colorado Gov. Polis announces first winner in $1 million vaccine drawing

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Friday to announce the first winner in the state’s $1 million “Colorado Comeback Cash” vaccine drawing.

The winner has already been notified and will be present at the announcement, which starts at 1 p.m. Watch live on this page.

The $1 million prize is one of five that will be given to randomly selected people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado. Everyone whose vaccine record is in the Colorado Immunization Information System at 11:59 p.m. the Tuesday night before the drawing is eligible. The last day to qualify for a drawing is June 30.

As of earlier this week, adults who were vaccinated through the VA are also eligible for the drawings, but those who were vaccinated through the Department of Defense are not.

The drawing is open to residents age 18 or older.

Earlier this week, Polis announced the state will give 25 scholarships of $50,000 each to people between 12 and 17 who have received the vaccine. The first drawing in the scholarship contest is Monday, with the winner announced June 11. The state will choose five winners each week through July 5.