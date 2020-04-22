WATCH: Another recovering COVID-19 patient leaves UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

COLORADO SPRINGS — Another COVID-19 patient at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central had a joyous sendoff Wednesday.

Dana Ikener was in the hospital for 30 days fighting the coronavirus. Her son took her to the Emergency Department at Memorial Hospital Central on March 23rd.

Ikener remembers telling her son when he dropped her off, “I’ll call you when I’m ready to come home.”

But because she was very ill from COVID-19, it would be another month until Ikener would see her son again. Ikener was so sick that she barely remembers getting her vital signs taken in the emergency department that day.

That time in the emergency department was her last memory until she awoke while being extubated many days later.

“The staff said two weeks had gone by, “Ikener explained. “I didn’t know what to think. That’s a lot to comprehend. When the staff started telling me what had taken place, I just could not believe it.”

Ikener said she was later told that the nursing staff in the ICU put a phone to her ear every night so her sister could tell her good night. She is grateful for her care.

“I really owe a lot to this hospital, and I thank everybody for the prayers,” Ikener added. “I cannot wait to get out of here. I’m ready to move forward. I was independent before I got here, and I want to be independent when I leave here. I cannot wait to get back to work.”

The Colorado Springs native said she is looking forward to spending time with her family – her two children, her sisters and members of her large extended family.