Want to get vaccinated for Christmas? Here’s a list of clinics open this week

FILE – DeMarcus Hicks, a recent graduate of nursing school who is working as a contractor with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, gives a person a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, Dec. 20, 2021, on the first day of a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Federal Way, Wash. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Jan. 7, 2022, on challenges to whether the Biden administration can order millions of workers at private companies and health care employees be vaccinated for COVID-19. Until the court rules, millions of workers face a patchwork of requirements depending on where they live. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

STATEWIDE — Colorado’s statewide COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues with the addition of several new community vaccine clinic locations. A complete listing of where you can get vaccinated can be found here and a list of this week’s clinics is available here.

CDPHE is adding new community vaccine sites at five sites currently offering COVID-19 testing.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park (6000 Victory Way, Lot H, Commerce City, CO 80022)

Boulder County Fairgrounds (9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, CO 80501)

Timberline Church (2908 S Timberline Road, Fort Collins, CO 80525)

WaterWorld (8801 N. Pecos St., Federal Heights, CO 80260)

Kunsmiller Academy (2250 S. Quitman St., Denver, CO 80219)

CDPHE has also added Vail Health as a new vaccine site offering up to 250 doses per day, seven days a week.

Existing large community vaccine sites will continue this week including:

Aurora Municipal Center (15151 E. Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, CO 80012)

Chapel Hills Mall (1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80920)

Citadel Mall (680 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs, CO 80909)

Douglas County Fairgrounds (500 Fairgrounds Road, Castle Rock, CO 80104)

Mesa County Public Health (510 29 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81504)

Pueblo Mall (3201 Dillon Dr., Pueblo, CO 81008)

Advance appointments are available and encouraged, and walk-ups are accepted while inventory remains available each day. The state’s community vaccine sites will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

The state’s vaccine hotline 1-877-COVAXCO (1-877-268-2926) will also be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Coloradans who contact the call line after hours or on the holidays can leave a voicemail and have their call returned within 24 hours.

Ball Arena will host their final large vaccine clinics of 2021 prior to certain Colorado Avalanche, Mammoth and Denver Nuggets events as follows:

Dec. 29: 1:00-9:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Dec. 30: Noon – 8:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Dec. 31: 11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. (Mammoth game)

Visit the COVID vaccine bus in the Ball Arena parking lot just north of Chopper Circle and 9th Street. The arena offers free parking on non-event days OR on event days if you arrive prior to the arena door open (usually two hours before the arena event).

All bus vaccine clinics and many standalone clinics are offering pediatric Pfizer vaccines for 5-11 year olds. The state maintains an updated list of providers administering Pfizer pediatric vaccines. Many clinics also offer flu vaccines, and it is safe to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu vaccine on the same day.

Transit in the Denver-Boulder metro area: Use RTD’s trip planner. Mile High United Way’s Ride United program is providing access to free rides (up to 25 miles each way) to vaccination sites across Colorado. Dial 2-1-1 or visit 211colorado.org.

With the exception of the holiday closures, Colorado’s vaccine hotline — 1-877-COVAXCO (1-877-268-2926) — is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. MT; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT; and staff can answer questions in multiple languages.