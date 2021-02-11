Walmart, Sam’s Club to start offering the COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Walmart and Sam’s Club will begin distributing the COVID-19 vaccine by appointment online at various pharmacy locations around Colorado on Friday.

People over the age of 65 can make an appointment online.

Appointments can be made through Walmart’s website and Sam’s Club website. If you’re struggling to find an appointment, continue checking online.

Southern Colorado Walmarts offering the vaccine include:

Alamosa: 3333 Clark Street

3333 Clark Street Cañon City: 3105 East US Highway 50

3105 East US Highway 50 Colorado Springs: 3201 East Platte Avenue

3201 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs: 1575 Space Center Drive

1575 Space Center Drive Fountain: 6310 South US Highway 85/87

6310 South US Highway 85/87 La Junta: 6 Conley Road

6 Conley Road Pueblo: 4070 West Northern Avenue

4070 West Northern Avenue Pueblo: 2730 South Prairie Avenue

2730 South Prairie Avenue Pueblo West: 78 North McCulloch Boulevard

78 North McCulloch Boulevard Trinidad: 2921 Toupal Drive

Right now, the only Colorado Sam’s Club offering the vaccine is in Arvada. You do not need to be a Sam’s Club member to register for a vaccine there.

As of Wednesday morning, Walmart said it was dealing with technical difficulties on the appointment website due to a surge in interest.

“The Walmart scheduling system is currently experiencing technical difficulties following a surge of appointments. Our team is currently working to resolve the matter to have the scheduler back online as soon as possible.”

Walmart and Sam’s Club focused on stocking vaccines in their pharmacies in underserved communities.

Walmart worked with the CDC and studied population density, customer demographics, infection rates and availability of local healthcare sources to determine locations. Walmart and Sam’s Club will expand to other locations as it receives more allotments of the vaccine.

More from Walmart: “Our team is currently working to resolve the matter to have the scheduler back online as soon as possible." — Emily Allen (@EmilyAReports) February 10, 2021

Lee Proc tried to get her 69-year-old husband scheduled for a vaccine appointment at a Colorado Walmart and couldn’t.

“It’s very frustrating,” she said. “Everything just kept saying ‘No appointments available.'”

Walmart says there were problems with the site when so many people tried to register.

“We had some technical issues with our site. Walmart is actively working on that, of course, to get that up and running as soon as possible,” said Rilie Mueller, the pharmacy clinical services manager.

When the problem is fixed and appointments are available, Coloradans who are eligible for the vaccine should be able to schedule a vaccine appointment through the Walmart and Sam’s club websites.

“We are probably going to start this week with over 5,000 doses,” Mueller said. “The spots are being put in there based on how much we are being allocated at this time. More spots and more locations will open as soon as we get them.”

Here is a list of Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations that will begin distributing the vaccine Friday: