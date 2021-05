FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. – El Paso County’s Department of Public Health will be providing the Manitou Springs community with easy access to the COVID-19 vaccination.

On Wednesday, May 12th, a walk-up vaccine van will be at the Econolodge which is located at 103 Manitou Ave. from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. with over 100 doses available.

No appointment, health insurance, or ID is required.