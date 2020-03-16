VP Pence, coronavirus task force hold Monday briefing

Vice President Mike Pence and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will hold a press briefing around 1:15 p.m. Mountain Time. Watch live coverage in the player above.

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House officials are greeting staff members, reporters and camera workers by swiping their foreheads with a temporal thermometer.

It’s part of new measures put in place Monday to protect President Donald Trump and his staff during the coronavirus outbreak. Only those with a reading of 99.6 degrees Fahrenheit or less are being allowed entry into the complex. The new measures expand on screenings the White House began on Saturday for anyone who will get close to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.