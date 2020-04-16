Vitalant partners with Centura Health to collect “convalescent plasma” donation from recovered COVID-19 patient

DENVER – Currently, there are no vaccines or proven treatments for COVID-19 because the virus is so new.

Although trials for a vaccine are underway, it is expected to be many months before one is approved. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has identified and approved convalescent plasma treatment as an “emergency investigational new drug.” It is currently the only antibody treatment available to COVID-19 patients and, as such, is a promising new tool.

This form of investigational treatment may give the body more fight against COVID-19 by using antibodies that are active against the disease. With the help of local communities, hospital partners and extensive research experience, Vitalant is gearing up to help patients fight this novel infectious disease with the help of willing recovered COVID-19 patients.

Eligibility criteria are:

Prior diagnosis of COVID-19, documented by a laboratory test

Complete resolution of symptoms for at least 14 days

Meet all other current FDA donor eligibility requirements to donate plasma

Even with these requirements, there may be additional tests or other criteria required. In some instances, those who have recovered from COVID-19 may be able to donate, even if they did not have an initial laboratory test. Those who meet that criteria and want to donate plasma are encouraged to apply through the Vitalant website vitalant.org/covidfree.

For more information, please call 866-CV-PLSMA (866-287-5762).

“What if your donation could save the life of someone who is currently facing COVID-19? You can make your suffering through this virus count,” stated Dr. Shauna Gulley, Chief Clinical Officer from Centura Health. “Although still investigational, some experts believe that using convalescent plasma will give people a better chance of recovery. If you have faced coronavirus and recovered, you can join us on the front lines through donating plasma.”

Vitalant will only accept donors who meet all FDA-required donor eligibility criteria and are symptom-free for at least 14 days. Potential donors can only donate if they have applied and have been accepted to the program. Donors cannot walk in for this procedure; they must first fill out the form at vitalant.org/covidfree to begin the application process. Potential donors will then be contacted by Vitalant.

“As this life-transforming program continues to expand, we’re putting out a call to those who have recovered from COVID-19 to help patients in need,” said Cliff Numark, Vitalant’s chief of marketing. “We encourage those who are eligible to go through the process to make a real difference.”

Vitalant, partnering with Centura Health, collected its first Colorado “convalescent plasma” donation on Sunday, April 12 at Vitalant’s Lowry blood donation center.

Makenzie Lewis, a medical doctor, experienced mild symptoms when she tested positive for COVID-19. Upon recovering, she worked with Centura Health to complete all the necessary documentation to donate as part of Vitalant’s new program to give critically-ill COVID-19 patients an extra boost to fight their illness.

“I’m excited, I’m here to make a difference, I’m here to help somebody who needs it,” Lewis said. “It’s a really important way to get out and help people and make a difference when you’re feeling helpless.”

“We are honored to collaborate with our hospital partners and very generous recovered COVID-19 community members to provide this promising treatment,” said Samantha Mack, Vitalant Mountain Division Medical Director. “A single convalescent plasma donation from a recovered individual may help up to five patients each time they donate.”