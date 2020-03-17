Veterans: VA’s approach to protect and care for veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS — Veteran Affairs (VA) has initiated a proactive approach to protect and care for veterans, working directly with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other federal partners to monitor the outbreak of the virus.

The VA says they have taken aggressive steps to prevent COVID-19 transmission, including reaching out to veterans and staff, clinical screening at VA health care facilities, and protective procedures for patients admitted to community living centers and spinal cord injury units.

Any veteran with symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath should immediately contact their local VA facility. VA urges veterans to call before visiting – to find contact information for your closest VA facility click here.

VA COVID-19 Cases

According to the VA, they have administered over 322 COVID-19 tests nationwide.

Nationally, as of March 17, 2020, the VA is tracking the following veteran patients with either a CDC confirmed or a locally, presumptively confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

5 Confirmed Veterans

1 Atlanta – home quarantine

1 Denver – home quarantine

1 Palo Alto – VA Inpatient

1 Southern Nevada – 1 VA Inpatient

1 Togus – home quarantine

33 Presumptive Positive Veterans (awaiting CDC confirmation)

7 Atlanta – 6 home quarantine, 1 VA Inpatient

1 Ann Arbor – VA Inpatient

2 Bronx – 2 home quarantine

1 Cleveland – VA Inpatient

1 Denver – VA Inpatient

1 Fresno – home quarantine

1 Hudson Valley – home quarantine

1 New Jersey – home quarantine

5 New Orleans – 1 home quarantine, 4 VA Inpatient

1 Portland – 1 community hospital

5 Puget Sound – 2 home quarantine, 3 VA Inpatient

1 San Francisco – home quarantine

2 Sioux Falls – 2 home quarantine

1 Togus – home quarantine

1 Tucson – VA Inpatient

2 White River Junction – 1 home quarantine, 1 VA Inpatient

Deaths: 1 (up 0 from yesterday)