Valentine’s week vaccine clinics held across state

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

STATEWIDE — Colorado’s statewide COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues with clinics offering COVID-19 vaccines in communities across the state. CDPHE urges Coloradans to show their love by getting protected against COVID-19 and its variants in order to keep their friends, family and loved ones safe.

A full list of weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics across the state can be found here, and below are a few that offer some romantic potential.

Shot and a Show

Make it a night out with a concert, Monster Jam, or a Nuggets game. The COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Ball Arena coincide with popular events all week:

Feb. 12: Noon – 7:30 p.m. (Monster Jam)

Feb. 13: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Monster Jam)

Feb. 14: Noon – 7:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Feb. 15: Noon – 7:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Feb. 16: 1-8:30 p.m. (Kacey Musgraves concert)

Feb. 17: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. (CHSAA State Wrestling Championship)

Feb. 18: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (CHSAA State Wrestling Championship)

Hit the Slopes

Plan a ski getaway at one of these San Miguel County resort towns when the mobile vaccine unit visits Telluride and Mountain Village.

Feb. 15: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Telluride Public Health Community Care Clinic, Carhenge parking lot

Scheduling link: https://telluride-215-cdphe-mvu15.youcanbook.me. Walk-ups will also be accepted.

Feb. 16: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Mountain Village Public Health Community Care Clinic, Granita Building. Scheduling link: https://telluride-216-cdphe-mvu15.youcanbook.me. Walk-ups will also be accepted.

Vaccination on Ice

Hit the ice and show off your Olympic moves when the mobile vaccine unit visits the Ice Haus in Greeley.

Feb. 16: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. (900 8th Ave., Greeley, CO 80631)

Scheduling link: https://www.comassvax.org//appointment/en/reg/3219912063. Walk-ups will also be accepted.

The Last Minute Gift

Forgot a Valentine’s present? Have your date meet you at one of these mall clinic locations for a vaccine followed by a movie or meal. You can arrive early and grab that last-minute gift.

Pueblo Mall

Feb. 12-15 and Feb. 16-18: 10 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. Scheduling link. Walk-ups will also be accepted.

Chapel Hills Mall

Feb. 12: 10 a.m. – 5:45 p.m. and Feb. 13-18: 9:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. Scheduling link. Walk-ups will also be accepted.

There are also large community vaccine sites throughout the state that have plenty of appointments available for vaccines and third doses. These clinics are in addition to the more than 1900 vaccine providers in Colorado.

We encourage appointments for all clinics, and walk-ups are accepted.