Vaccine dashboard to track where doses have been administered

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will launch a data dashboard to track vaccination data on Friday. It will be available at 4 p.m. at covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine.

The data will include information about the current phase and how many doses have been administered. It will be updated daily at 4 p.m.

Throughout the pandemic, CDPHE has prioritized data transparency and provides some of the most robust data in the nation and will continue to do the same with vaccine distribution. As providers administer more vaccine doses, CDPHE will be able to add additional data points to this dashboard. 

