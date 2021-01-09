Vaccine clinic to start for 70+ age group in Pueblo on Monday

A COVID-19 vaccine is administered on Jan. 5, 2021, during a free community clinic held in Mercedes, Texas, offered by Hidalgo County. (Courtesy Photo)

PUEBLO, Colo. — Starting Monday people ages 70 and up are able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The former testing site at the Pueblo Mall will now be a vaccine distribution site for the general public over 70 years old.

Public Health held a pilot clinic Friday to vaccinate Pueblo County residents who are age 70 and older with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Friday’s clinic tested the process of providing free COVID-19 vaccine to individuals 70 and older as public health prepares for community-wide vaccination of this age group which will begin January 11 at the Pueblo Mall.

“The pilot clinic ran smoothly, and we continue to improve our processes with every clinic we provide,” stated public health director Randy Evetts. Evetts explained, “Moderna vaccine was provided to 175 people 70 years of age and older. This clinic will help guide how we will give vaccine to the community moving forward.”

The clinics are dependent on the amount of COVID-19 vaccine the health department receives each week from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The vaccine is not delivered daily to Pueblo County, according to Pueblo Public Health.

Pueblo County began receiving vaccine three weeks ago, however, the amount received at each shipment and day of deliveries are dependent on how much vaccine the state receives and allocates to each county. Future clinics in Pueblo will be scheduled when more doses of the vaccine are delivered.

The first clinic for the general public age 70 and older will be Monday, January 11, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. or until vaccine runs out for the day. This clinic is not for individuals under the age 70. Photos IDs with a birthdate are required to receive the vaccine. Those under 70 years of age will be turned away.

Individuals who have received a vaccination in the previous 14 days or are currently experiencing a fever are not eligible for COVID-19 vaccine and will have to return at a later vaccine opportunity.

The community may sign up for notifications about future clinics on the health department’s website on the new webpage for the COVID-19 vaccine at pueblohealth.org/vaccine or for those who are unable to access the internet call 719-583-4444.

Family and friends are encouraged to help individuals ages 70 and older to sign up on the internet to receive notification of when clinics will occur.