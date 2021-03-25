Vaccine appointments still available Thursday, Friday at Fountain clinic

Rebecca Hong, a registered nurse who is the assistant nurse manager on the mom/baby unit at Rose Medical Center, draws a shot from a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna to administer to an employee in the first round of staff vaCcinations at Rose Medical Center with the Moderna product Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Dozens of appointments are still available for an El Paso County Public Health vaccine clinic in Fountain today and tomorrow.

The clinic is happening from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the El Paso County Public Health South location at 6436 South Highway 85/87 in Fountain. The clinic will be administering the Moderna vaccine.

The clinic is open to anyone in Phase 1B.4 or earlier. Appointments are required.

Make an appointment for Thursday.

Make an appointment for Friday.