Vaccine appointments open to all Coloradans over 16 starting Friday

FILE – In this Feb. 11, 2021, file photo, registered nurse Marife Edquilang, left, administers a dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Anthony Monroe during a vaccination drive at Texas Southern University in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — All Coloradans over the age of 16 are eligible to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting Friday.

Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday that the state would enter Phase 2, the general public phase of distribution.

Appointments are still required to get the coronavirus vaccine, and Polis said not everyone will be able to get an appointment immediately. He said it will likely take six to eight weeks for everyone who wants the vaccine to get their first dose.

Polis estimated every adult who wants the vaccine will have received their first dose by mid-to-late May.

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people ages 16 and up, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for adults ages 18 and up.

No vaccines have been approved for children under 16, though in the coming weeks, Pfizer plans to ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to allow emergency use of the shots in children ages 12 to 15.

The state of Colorado has set up six large community vaccination sites statewide, including two in southern Colorado.

El Paso County: Broadmoor World Arena

Drive-thru site at 3185 Venetucci Blvd, Colorado Springs

Appointments available Friday through Monday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Offering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines

Schedule an appointment at centura.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information/vaccine-events

To ask questions or get help scheduling an appointment, call (720) 263-5737. Calls are taken from 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. MST 7 days a week.

Pueblo County: Colorado State Fairgrounds