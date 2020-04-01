USAFA moves up date of graduation for class of 2020

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — A U.S. Air Force Academy spokesperson announced Wednesday the Class of 2020 will move up its graduation.

The class will now celebrate its graduation six weeks ahead of schedule, on April 18.

Family, friends, and the public will be able to live stream the event. They will not be able to attend in person due to health and safety concerns.

The USAFA said this allows them to celebrate together while still ensuring their health and safety by adhering to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Defense guidelines.

“I have invited the Class of 2020 to help the staff design their graduation ceremony and they will do this with the same care for military tradition and the Academy’s legacy as they’ve done leading other world-class Academy events,” said U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Lieutenant General Jay Silveria.

The accelerated graduation day will uphold the rigorous military and academic commissioning standards the Academy is known for and the nation expects, they said.

The Academy will release further details of the event once they are available.