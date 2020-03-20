USAFA limits access to only those conducting official business

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — In response to the continued threat posed by the spread of COVID-19, USAFA leadership has elected to limit installation access and services to those conducting official business ONLY starting March 23.

Base access will be limited to those who work or live on the installation, or those accessing medical services.

USAFA released a statement Friday stating:

We have instituted numerous measures to minimize the risk of exposure due to activities here on base, but there remains significant risk to the staff and cadets from our ongoing exposure to the off-base community,” said Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, the Academy’s Superintendent. “While I know this is disappointing we all have to continue to work together and make sacrifices to protect the health of our personnel and the continued mission of the U.S. Air Force Academy.

According to USAFA starting immediately, the North gate will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily.